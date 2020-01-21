DA Davidson Upgrades Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to “Neutral”

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $965.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.06 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 221.38% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

