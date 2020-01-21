Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Given New GBX 706 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price objective lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 706 ($9.29) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DMGT. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 804.30 ($10.58).

Shares of LON:DMGT opened at GBX 832 ($10.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a fifty-two week low of GBX 570.50 ($7.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 832.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 817.10. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.46.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9997505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust P L C news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total value of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51 shares of company stock valued at $42,710.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

