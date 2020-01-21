DAOstack Hits One Day Volume of $7,130.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $7,130.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.03719144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,403,670 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.