Dash Price Tops $112.32 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $1.39 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $112.32 or 0.01296865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, BiteBTC, C-CEX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036235 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000795 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,279,267 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEx, C-CEX, HBUS, Bitfinex, ABCC, xBTCe, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Negocie Coins, Kuna, Binance, Iquant, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bleutrade, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, BiteBTC, B2BX, Stocks.Exchange, Bisq, CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex, Livecoin, WazirX, LBank, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Coinhub, Liqui, OKEx, BitFlip, Trade By Trade, C-Patex, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Instant Bitex, Cryptomate, ACX, BTC Trade UA, BX Thailand, Bibox, Cryptopia, Braziliex, Coindeal, Bitinka, Bithumb, LocalTrade, C2CX, Upbit, CEX.IO, Kraken, LiteBit.eu, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Ovis, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, COSS, TradeOgre, WEX, Mercatox, Bitsane, Graviex, Koineks, Tidex, BitBay, Coinroom, Huobi, CryptoBridge, Coinsquare, Coinrail, Coinbe, Exrates, Liquid and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

