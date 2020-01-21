DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

