Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 3.78

Media coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a coverage optimism score of 3.78 on their scale.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Delta Air Lines’ score:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.41.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

