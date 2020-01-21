Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000 at Jefferies Financial Group

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,269 ($43.00) to GBX 3,722 ($48.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,720 ($48.93) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,540.27 ($46.57).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 4,170 ($54.85) on Friday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,910.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,434.45.

In other news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total value of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

