Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.32 ($7.35).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DBK opened at €7.46 ($8.68) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.06 and its 200 day moving average is €6.88.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.