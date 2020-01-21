Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.32 ($7.35).

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.42 ($8.63) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.88.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

