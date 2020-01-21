Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.10 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.32 ($7.35).

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €7.42 ($8.63) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.88. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

