Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.55 ($20.41).

ETR LHA opened at €14.61 ($16.99) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5.02.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

