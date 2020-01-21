DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DHI Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE DHX opened at $3.03 on Monday. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DHI Group by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,802,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DHI Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 334,450 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in DHI Group by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,590,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 391,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DHI Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

