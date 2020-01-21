Digiwage Price Down 21.5% This Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Digiwage has a total market cap of $8,154.00 and $83.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 412.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00022985 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038507 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 365% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000902 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.