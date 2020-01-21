Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 336.09 ($4.42).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 331.80 ($4.36) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.11. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

