Discover Financial Services (DFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

