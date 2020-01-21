Dominion Energy’s (D) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on D. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 172,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,945,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,098,000 after purchasing an additional 259,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

