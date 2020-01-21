Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €47.14 ($54.82).

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €51.65 ($60.06) on Monday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a twelve month high of €59.40 ($69.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.64 million and a PE ratio of 35.72.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

