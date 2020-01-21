Drax Group (LON:DRX) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.52) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Drax Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 338.63 ($4.45).

Get Drax Group alerts:

DRX opened at GBX 285.41 ($3.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 414.40 ($5.45). The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 40.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 304.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 289.38.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.