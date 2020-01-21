DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Raised to GBX 365

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from GBX 358 ($4.71) to GBX 365 ($4.80) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMDS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DS Smith to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 401.88 ($5.29).

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 357.70 ($4.71) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 360.84. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 306.30 ($4.03) and a one year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02), for a total value of £573 ($753.75).

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

