Duerr (DUE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Duerr (ETR: DUE) in the last few weeks:

1/16/2020 – Duerr was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Duerr was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Duerr was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Duerr was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Duerr was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Duerr was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Duerr had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Duerr stock opened at €29.70 ($34.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.80. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. Duerr AG has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a fifty-two week high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

