DWF Group PLC (DWF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on February 21st

DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DWF Group stock opened at GBX 124.60 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79. DWF Group has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 133.25 ($1.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.33.

Get DWF Group alerts:

About DWF Group

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.