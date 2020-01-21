DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €40.60 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.57 ($40.20).

ETR:DWS opened at €33.21 ($38.62) on Monday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a one year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.48.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

