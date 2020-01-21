Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE EVT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

