Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd alerts:

Shares of ETJ opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $9.66.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.