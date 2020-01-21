Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of ETG stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.