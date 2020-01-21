Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of ETV opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,476,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,838 shares in the company, valued at $136,013,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Cataldo sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $173,331.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,537.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,344 shares of company stock worth $5,154,254 in the last ninety days.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.