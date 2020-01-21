Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

ETW traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 19,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,158. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

