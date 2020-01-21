Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ECHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $635.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 17.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

