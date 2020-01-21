Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Earns Buy Rating from VSA Capital

VSA Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of EDR stock opened at GBX 5.28 ($0.07) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.36. Egdon Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.60 ($0.11). The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80.

Get Egdon Resources alerts:

About Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.