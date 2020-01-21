eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EHTH. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price target on eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised eHealth to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79 and a beta of 1.16. eHealth has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $112.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,490,000 after purchasing an additional 127,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in eHealth by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at $32,592,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at $32,441,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

