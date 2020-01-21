electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut electroCore from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. electroCore currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.95.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. electroCore has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 15.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 34.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 75.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

