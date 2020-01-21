Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Cut to GBX 153 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 185.50 ($2.44).

LON:ELM opened at GBX 133.98 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.08. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $796.47 million and a PE ratio of 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

