Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CSFB

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EMA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.20.

EMA stock opened at C$58.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.69. Emera has a one year low of C$44.58 and a one year high of C$58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emera will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

