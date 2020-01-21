Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 26,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 170,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

EMR stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 625,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

