Emirex Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,033.00 (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and $46,033.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Emirex Token token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00005337 BTC on exchanges including Coinlim, VinDAX and Coinsbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emirex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.00 or 0.05429539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026776 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034293 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127234 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,748,822 tokens. Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL. The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL.

Emirex Token Token Trading

Emirex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, Coinlim and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emirex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emirex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emirex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emirex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emirex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.