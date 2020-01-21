Emphy Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $225.00 (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Emphy has traded up 76.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Emphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a total market capitalization of $101,435.00 and approximately $225.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00665887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007813 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034138 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Emphy Profile

Emphy (EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

