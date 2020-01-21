Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,806 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1,919.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,262,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Enbridge by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 774,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,909,000. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

