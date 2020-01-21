Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Set at C$11.50 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 target price on Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.73.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$7.32 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.85.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

