Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Engie presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.33 ($18.98).

ENGI opened at €15.20 ($17.67) on Monday. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.25.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

