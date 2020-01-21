Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 26.80 ($0.35).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enquest from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enquest to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enquest to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 24 ($0.32) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of LON:ENQ opened at GBX 29.88 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.11. Enquest has a 52 week low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 26.98 ($0.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $506.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01.

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 796,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £151,406.06 ($199,166.09). Insiders acquired 1,098,657 shares of company stock worth $20,572,700 in the last 90 days.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

