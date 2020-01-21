Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $48.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

