Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

EPD stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,268,000 after buying an additional 1,880,501 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 6,685,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,013,000 after buying an additional 214,805 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after buying an additional 834,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,111,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,939,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

