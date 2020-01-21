EQT (NYSE:EQT) Lifted to “Buy” at SunTrust Banks

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. EQT has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EQT by 1,246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.