Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.27.

EFX stock opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Equifax has a 1 year low of $101.49 and a 1 year high of $153.62.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $1,265,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equifax by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 21,226 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 562.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,171 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 44.4% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 84,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 15.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

