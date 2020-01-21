Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agree Realty Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.35.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million.

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. Agree Realty has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $7,557,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.