Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.66.

USB opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

