Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IBI Group Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for IBI Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.90 million.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on IBI Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of IBG opened at C$5.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.22. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.95. The stock has a market cap of $175.80 million and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.82.

In related news, Director Dale Elson Richmond acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$245,180.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

