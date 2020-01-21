Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aphria Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aphria in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock.

Get Aphria alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.34.

NYSE APHA opened at $5.27 on Monday. Aphria has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Aphria by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aphria by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.