Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Great Western Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GWB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of GWB opened at $34.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.63. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $959,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $436,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

