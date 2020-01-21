Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of ESC opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.75. Escape Hunt has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.20).

About Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

